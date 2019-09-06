



READING, Pa. (CBS) — A day care teacher in Reading is facing more charges after prosecutors say he molested a second child. The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced additional charges against 33-year-old Andrew McCollin on Friday.

Prosecutors say McCollin was initially arrested on Aug. 30 after a 4-year-old boy reported to his parents that a teacher named “Mr. Andrew” at the Bright Horizons Family Solutions center in Reading touched him inappropriately on Aug. 26.

Officials say McCollin admitted during an interview on Aug. 28 to molesting the boy.

He was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child related to the first victim.

McCollin was arrested again on Thursday after prosecutors say a second boy came forward with allegations against him from Aug. 26.

According to prosecutors, a 5-year-old boy told his parents on Aug. 26 that “Mr. Andrew” touched him inappropriately on more than one occasion. The boy then told investigators the same thing on Thursday.

McCollin has been charged with institutional sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13 years old and related charges in the most recent case.

He was committed to Berks County Jail and held on $60,000 bail.

Authorities are investigating for more potential victims. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact detectives at 610-478.7171.