LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Officials say five people were injured when flames swept through an apartment complex in Ocean County, New Jersey overnight. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of Prospect Street in Lakewood.
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at a home on Prospect Street, Lakewood Fire Department on scene, mutual aid responding. pic.twitter.com/hxr5QunTYS
— Lakewood News Network (@LakewoodNewsNet) September 6, 2019
Firefighters controlled the two-alarm fire in about an hour.
No word on the extent of injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
