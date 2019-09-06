  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Local, Local TV

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Officials say five people were injured when flames swept through an apartment complex in Ocean County, New Jersey overnight. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of Prospect Street in Lakewood.

Firefighters controlled the two-alarm fire in about an hour.

No word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments