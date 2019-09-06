4 People Taken Into Custody After Shooting, Barricade In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A standoff is over after one person was shot and at least four people were taken into custody in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. It all started around 1:20 a.m. Friday when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1700 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. The victim told police he owns property in the area and was checking on the property when he was shot.
Four people in custody this morning after a shooting in Frankford leaves one man injured. More on the victim and how the shooting turned into a barricade situation coming up on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/mEvctSqPEV
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) September 6, 2019
Meantime, at the scene, police believed the shooter was still inside the home so they set up a barricade. Swat was called in and negotiators got on the bull horn.
Eventually, four persons of interest were brought out. At least one child was also led away from the scene believed to be inside the home during the barricade situation.
There is no known motive for the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
