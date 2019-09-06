  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A standoff is over after one person was shot and at least four people were taken into custody in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. It all started around 1:20 a.m. Friday when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1700 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired.

4 People Taken Into Custody After Shooting, Barricade In Frankford

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. The victim told police he owns property in the area and was checking on the property when he was shot.

Meantime, at the scene, police believed the shooter was still inside the home so they set up a barricade. Swat was called in and negotiators got on the bull horn.

Eventually, four persons of interest were brought out. At least one child was also led away from the scene believed to be inside the home during the barricade situation.

There is no known motive for the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report. 

Comments