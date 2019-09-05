PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two plaques honoring police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty have been returned to a Philadelphia golf club after they were stolen. Police say the damaged plaques were returned to Juniata Golf Club on Thursday morning.
A man found the two plaques in some bushes outside of a local scrapyard in the area.
Bob Wheeler, a retired police officer and general manager of the golf club, says they will attempt to repair the plaques and return them to the golf course’s memorial site.
Each plaque weighs about 15 to 20 pounds and is worth $300 to $500.
The plaques were placed on stones and were engraved to honor police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Philadelphia police are continuing to identify the thieves who may have attempted to scrap the plaques.
