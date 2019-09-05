  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in one of Philadelphia’s most affluent neighborhoods, Rittenhouse Square. Police were called to the home on the 2100 block of Delancy Place, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police tell Eyewitness News the home is being rented. A friend of the renter, a 26-year-old man, was at the home when the incident happened.

He tells investigators three men arrived at the home, hit him in the head and then forced their way inside. The 26-year-old says he ran away and when he returned to the home, the suspects were already gone.

The 26-year-old refused medical treatment.

Police say it seems nothing was taken and the home was doesn’t seem to have been ransacked.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments