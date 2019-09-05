PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in one of Philadelphia’s most affluent neighborhoods, Rittenhouse Square. Police were called to the home on the 2100 block of Delancy Place, around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police tell Eyewitness News the home is being rented. A friend of the renter, a 26-year-old man, was at the home when the incident happened.
He tells investigators three men arrived at the home, hit him in the head and then forced their way inside. The 26-year-old says he ran away and when he returned to the home, the suspects were already gone.
The 26-year-old refused medical treatment.
Police say it seems nothing was taken and the home was doesn’t seem to have been ransacked.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.