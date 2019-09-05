BREAKING:Fire Company Says ‘Wrong’ To Be Shut Down After Firefighter Accused Of Being Affiliated With Extremist Group
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials postponed the court date for the man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff. Prosecutors say they plan to file two dozen more attempted murder charges against 36-year-old Maurice Hill.

He is accused of opening fire on officers in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section on Aug. 14.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says it needs to interview more officers which will likely bring more charges against Hill.

Hill is now scheduled to appear in court in November.

