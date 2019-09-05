BREAKING:Fire Company Says ‘Wrong’ To Be Shut Down After Firefighter Accused Of Being Affiliated With Extremist Group
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a masked man wanted for a vicious gas station robbery in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. Surveillance video shows the man with a hockey mask storming into the Shell gas station on North Broad Street on Monday just before 10 p.m.

Moments later, he attacked a man inside repeatedly hitting him in the head and face with a hammer. Police say he then dragged the victim into a freezer area before taking cash and cigarettes.

The 40-year-old victim is in critical condition.

The robber was last seen running away on Stenton Avenue.

