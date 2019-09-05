Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically wounded after being shocked while drilling underground in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police say. The 46-year-old CGC Go Services employee was drilling underground on the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue to prepare to put in a water line when he hit a power line and was shocked around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police say he was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. He is being transported to Jefferson University Hospital.
Lincoln High School and Austin Meehan Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown while police investigated the scene.
There is a power outage on Torresdale Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard from Cottman Avenue to Rhawn Street.
An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.