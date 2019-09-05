BREAKING:Man Critically Wounded After Being Shocked By Power Line While Drilling Underground In Mayfair, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically wounded after being shocked while drilling underground in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police say. The 46-year-old CGC Go Services employee was drilling underground on the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue to prepare to put in a water line when he hit a power line and was shocked around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say he was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. He is being transported to Jefferson University Hospital.

Lincoln High School and Austin Meehan Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown while police investigated the scene.

There is a power outage on Torresdale Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard from Cottman Avenue to Rhawn Street.

An investigation is ongoing.

