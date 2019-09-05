



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looked like a scene from a horror movie — a man rushing a gas station, and beating a man within inches of his life with a hammer. As police continue to search for the attacker on Thursday night, the victim spoke with Eyewitness News about the gruesome assault.

A fractured skull, broken arm and 46 stitches after being struck at least 10 times in the head with a hammer, Manjeet Singh says he’s simply glad to be alive.

“God saved me and he gave me a chance to live again,” Singh said.

The brutal hammer attack came as the 40-year-old was ending his shift at the Shell station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street.

“All of a sudden I see that a guy is running toward me with a mask,” he said.

The attacker wore a white hockey mask and savagely beat Singh. He then dragged Singh into the freezer section in the rear of the store.

“He hit me with a hammer in the back of the head,” Singh said. “And after that, he didn’t stop and he kept hitting my head and hitting my head. I was locked inside. He locked me from the outside.”

Singh spoke to Eyewitness News from his hospital bed, where he’s recovering.

“It’s very important that this guy be caught so we, as a community, can be safe,” he said. “If he did it at Shell today, he can do it tomorrow also.”

Police Investigating Death Of Infant At Delaware Daycare Center

As police search for the suspect — who they say was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash — Singh says he holds no hard feelings toward the man who nearly killed him.

“When you talk about hitting a person like this, I feel bad for this guy,” Singh said. “You know, he had that anger. Why? For me? You know, we should all love each other and be helpful to each other and if you need something, that’s how we should help each other.

“It’s not that we are robbing each other, that’s not going to solve any problems.”

Singh says he hopes to return to work when he can. Meanwhile, police still have no arrest.

Authorities believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. He was last seen leaving the scene on foot, heading west on Stenton Avenue.