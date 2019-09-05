TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – The National Weather Service says minor coastal flooding is possible along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts Friday as Hurricane Dorian is expected to brush the region. Along the coast, winds could gust to 35 or 45 miles per hour.
Swimmers are urged to use caution along the New Jersey shore. The NWS there is a high rip current risk at New Jersey beaches through Thursday evening. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the surf.
Although the center of the storm will stay well offshore, we can expect to at least be brushed by the outer rain bands on Friday and into the night. The greatest chance for steady rain will be along the coast, while inland we’ll likely just see some showers.
The shore points will also have to deal with very rough surf and a high rip current risk starting Thursday and through much of the day Friday. Beach erosion is also a concern with a storm offshore.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.