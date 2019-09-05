  • CBS 3On Air

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Swimmers are urged to use caution along the New Jersey shore as Hurricane Dorian moves up the East Coast. The National Weather Service there is a high rip current risk at New Jersey beaches through Thursday evening. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the surg.

Dorian is forecast to pass by well offshore Friday. However, forecasters say gusty onshore winds are anticipated and some coastal flooding is possible.

