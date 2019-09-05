



— The father of a popular former high school athlete says his son was lured to his death through the social app Snapchat, according to a report. Jack Luibel was found dead Monday afternoon in the driveway of a house owned by the church next door in Frayser, a community in North Memphis, Tennessee, WMC reported

The well-liked 18-year-old who played football at White Station High School and graduated this year had been shot, Memphis Police said.

Two men wearing white t-shirts and blue jeans fled on foot, investigators said. Those men remain at-large.

Father says son was lured to his death through social media #wmc5 >>https://t.co/Dj6QgXz0NC — WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 5, 2019

Luibel’s father, John Luibel, said his son was lured to the spot through the social app, Snapchat, used by many young people.

Luibel told WMC his son received a lot of messages from someone who claimed to be a female and wanted him to pick her up to go out on a date.

When his son got to the location, Luibel said his son texted his cousin saying the house looked sketchy, abandoned, the station reported. He told his cousin if he didn’t contact him in 30 minutes to call the police.

Luibel said two males walked up his son’s white truck to rob him. Jack fought back, his father said. One of the males shot him and took his wallet.

Luibel said his son worked at FedEx and usually carried less than $100 in cash.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.