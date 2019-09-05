



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are continuing to gear up for their season opener Sunday against Washington. For opponents, the Eagles’ nest is not a safe place to land. Over the last two years, the Birds are 14-4 at home.

The Eagles haven’t played in South Philadelphia since Christmas week when they beat the Houston Texans, 32-30. The weather will be nearly perfect and the stage is set for a dynamic performance.

“Our job is to see everything before anybody else notices it,” Eagles director of grounds Tony Leonard said.

That job gets harder and harder each year.

“This is the first game of the year, first game of the regular season,” Leonard said, ” so we have to be in great shape going into the season.”

Leonard has led the charge on field conditions for the Birds for the past 20 seasons.

Along with a dozen or so workers, their job is to make sure what the city, country and world sees is flawless.

“We are critical. We’re probably the most critical,” Leonard said.

The Eagles’ logo at midfield has to look immaculate from up close, high above the stands and in every pixel on TV.

“High definition television makes things a little more specific, but all in all everything has to be done right and to the best of our ability,” Eagles sports field manager Eddie Harbaugh said.

The grass is cut every day to three quarters of an inch. It’s watered two or three times a week and it’s changed out midseason from Bermudagrass to Kentucky bluegrass.

“That grass is more conductive to that environment,” Leonard said.

Field crews have to respond quickly to the conditions like weather. During the Snow Bowl in 2013, six inches of snow fell during the Eagles’ game against the Detroit Lions. There are 28 miles of heating pipes underneath to make sure the players stay safe in any condition.

“We have $150 million worth of athletes on this field,” Leonard said. “On Sunday, it will be double that. So we have to protect them.”

With Hurricane Dorian expected to brush the coast Friday, there could be some weather issues leading into Sunday’s game.

But don’t worry, if necessary there’s a giant underground vacuum that can suck the moisture out of the grass, keeping the field in tip top shape for Sunday.