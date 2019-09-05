Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A possible carjacking attempt in North Philadelphia ended in a crash and a woman shot. It happened near Westmoreland and Mascher Streets, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police tell Eyewitness News a man and woman were sitting in a BMW next to a recreational center when three men approached the car and tried to get in.
The driver then sped off, smashing into two parked cars. That’s when at least one suspect opened fire, shooting into the car, striking the woman in her chest.
The male victim then drove to Episcopal Hospital for help. The woman’s condition is unknown.
The three suspects remain at large.
