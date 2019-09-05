PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect who stole a shotgun from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Plymouth Meeting. Plymouth Township police say the suspect in the images below “forcibly removed” the shotgun from the Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Metroplex shopping center on the 2400 block of Chemical Road, on Aug. 31.
Police say the shotgun was locked in a rack at the time of the theft.
The man attempted to steal a second shotgun but was unsuccessful.
The shotgun taken was a Remington Versa Max Sportsman 12 gauge semiautomatic and camouflage in color. The serial number of the shotgun is RT15329B.
The suspect left the store carrying the shotgun.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding the theft, contact Detective Jeffrey McGee at jmcgee@plymouthmeetingtownship.org or 610-279-1901.
