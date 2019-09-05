PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re just days away from the Eagles’ season opener vs. the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. Because food and football go hand in hand, the gameday grub has to be good and that includes the cuisine at the stadium.
Eagles fans, it’s time to take to the nest. Fans are well fed at the stadium thanks to the special teams at Aramark who work all year round to tackle our hunger.
And for the 2019-20 season, Aramark Executive Chef James Hennessy is fired up to go over the playbook of new items. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill got a sneak peek of what’s new.
Gluten-free chicken fingers
The tenders are breaded in chickpea flour and come with jalapeno-spiced fries, honey mustard and ranch dipping sauces.
Vegan Po’Boy
Marinated tofu breaded in potato starch and fried, with a Vegenaise remoulade sauce.
Buffalo chicken cheesesteak panzarotti
For now, the panzarotti is only available in the club level.
Watch the full video for more on The Linc’s new food offerings.
