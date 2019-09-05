PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celery juice anyone? You heard that right — the latest juice craze is celery.

Celery is usually an ingredient or served with buffalo wings or a garnish for a Bloody Mary. But now people are toasting celery in a new way.

Celery is a staple in Sara Joy Madsen’s diet, but it’s not for a salad or side dish.

Every morning, Madsen blends and strains out celery juice.

She claims that the dairy drink makes her less hungry throughout the day. She has more energy, clearer skin, better digestion and even a better outlook on life.

“My mood felt different. I felt very positive and it felt regulated,” Madsen said.

Celery juice has become the latest health craze.

Several celebrities, including Pharell, Miranda Kerr and Kim Kardashian have talked about drinking it.

Now companies are bottling the juice.

“Celery juice and celery and as a whole has fiber, it has fluid, it has nutrients,” registered dietitian Alissa Rumsey said.

Rumsey says there are benefits — like with any vegetable — but “it’s not some kind of cure all that’s going to fix everything that is wrong with you.”

For some, it may be a fad, but for others like Madsen, it’s become a way of life.

The science on celery juice is, it contains some antioxidant compounds — which help with chronic inflammation.