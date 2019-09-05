



HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A volunteer fire company in Haverford Township is responding after it was suddenly shut down after a firefighter was accused of being affiliated with an extremist group. The Bon Air Fire Company says it is “wrong and harmful to the community.”

Sources tell CBS3 the extremist group the volunteer firefighter and fire company vice president was affiliated with was the Proud Boys.

Haverford Township shut the department down when the fire company refused to accept the firefighter’s resignation.

The fire company says in a statement that an investigation revealed the volunteer firefighter did not engage in any activity that violated the mission of the fire company.

“While the volunteer attended some social gatherings of the outside organization, the volunteer ultimately decided, after he learned more about the group’s beliefs, that he did not wish to become part of the organization. He never attended any rallies or protests and he disassociated himself from the group more than one year ago. He has broken no law and committed no crime,” the fire company said.

The fire company is also urging leaders to reconsider their decision because of safety concerns in the community.

The volunteer allegedly admitted in an interview with the township that he attended several of the group’s gatherings and passed two of the four steps in the initiation process, including hazing. The volunteer stated he had attempted to distance himself from the group in recent months.

The township says the group’s tenet is that they are “Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world” and promoted “closed borders,” “anti-political correctness,” and “venerating the housewife.”

The president of the Haverford Township Board of Commissioners, Andy Lewis, released a statement on the issue, saying, “As individuals and public officials, we have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers to ensure that no tax dollars are used to support an individual or organization that is discriminatory in any way.”

The closure is indefinite. There is no word on if the fire station could reopen.