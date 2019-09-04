Police Identify Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend In Port Richmond

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Port Richmond this week. Police say 26-year-old Rashall Jenkins stabbed his girlfriend, 32-year-old Kimberly Wescott, several times while she stayed at her friend’s house.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Port Richmond this week. Police say 26-year-old Rashall Jenkins stabbed his girlfriend, 32-year-old Kimberly Wescott, several times while she stayed at her friend’s house.
The stabbing happened on 3000 block of Agate Street just after midnight Tuesday. The woman’s family told police she was staying with her friend after domestic issues with Jenkins.
Authorities say three children were in the home at the time, including one who is related to Wescott. No one else was injured.
Jenkins was arrested and charged with murder, endangering welfare and corruption of minors.
You must log in to post a comment.