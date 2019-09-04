BREAKING:Haverford Township Closes Fire Company For Not Taking Action Against Volunteer Allegedly Affiliated With Extremist Group
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the thieves who stole two memorial plaques from the Juniata Golf Club. The plaques were placed on stones and were engraved to honor police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Each plaque weighs about 15 to 20 pounds and is worth $300 to $500.

The manager of the golf club says the plaques were stolen sometime over the past few nights.

