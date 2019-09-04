



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a lead, but no one in custody, after a gunman opened fire on an officer on Tuesday. The officer was sitting in an unmarked car near Kingsessing Avenue and South Sanford Street when gunfire erupted.

A gunman fired a semi-automatic weapon at a plainclothes Philadelphia police officer on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Two bullets struck the officer’s car. He was not injured.

“They have someone who is a person of interest not in custody. They may know who may be connected to the ongoing violence,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Police initially considered the suspect recognized the suspect, but they now say, that’s not the case.

“The suspect that shot last night should be considered armed and dangerous,” Coulter said.

Cammy Harris says she was sitting in her car 10 minutes before the gunfire erupted. Her white Malibu absorbed multiple gunshots.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop, it sounded like gunshots, then they said they were shooting at the cops,” Harris said.

The gunman is described as 6-foot-1 and was wearing jeans and a grey hoodie. According to police, he escaped in an alleyway.

Police are investigating a potential connection between the shooter and a homicide in the area from last week.

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.