RHODE ISLAND (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man has been arrested following a bizarre break-in at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach home. Police say the 26-year-old suspect, Richard McEwan of Milford, New Jersey, took his shoes off before he entered the home.
He told officers he wanted to be polite. No one was home during the Friday incident.
McEwan is charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing. Online court records did not list a defense attorney.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey says his officers have had to deal with several suspicious people at the singer’s home, but this is the first time he remembers someone making it inside.
Officers said they’re working with the suspect’s family about getting a mental health evaluation.
