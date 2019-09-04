  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, Taylor Swift

RHODE ISLAND (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man has been arrested following a bizarre break-in at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach home. Police say the 26-year-old suspect, Richard McEwan of Milford, New Jersey, took his shoes off before he entered the home.

He told officers he wanted to be polite. No one was home during the Friday incident.

McEwan is charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing. Online court records did not list a defense attorney.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey says his officers have had to deal with several suspicious people at the singer’s home, but this is the first time he remembers someone making it inside.

Officers said they’re working with the suspect’s family about getting a mental health evaluation.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments