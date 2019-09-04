  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jersey Shore, Local, Local TV, Seaside Heights NJ


SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — Fans of the show “Jersey Shore,” now’s your chance to stay at the house where the reality show was filmed. The temporary home for the show’s cast members, in Seaside Height, New Jersey, is available to rent.

According to the listing on booking.com, the house, which is just a few minutes away from the beach in Seaside Heights, has six bedrooms, one bathroom and holds up to 11 guests.

credit: Booking.com

For fans wondering, it also comes with the “duck phone.”

credit: Booking.com

While the home’s availability varies because of its reality TV fame, you may be able to score a stay depending on the dates of your vacation. Rates run about $3,000 a night.

