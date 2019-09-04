Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man was stopped by TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday when a handgun was detected in his carry-on bag. TSA officials say they detected a nine-millimeter handgun that was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.
The man told officials that he forgot that he had the gun with him.
Philadelphia police were notified and confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning and cited him on weapons violations.
The handgun was the 16th gun caught by the TSA at Philadelphia International this year. In all of 2018, 25 guns were confiscated.
