HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford Township closed the Bon Air Fire Company for failing to take action against a volunteer who was allegedly affiliated with an extremist group. Sources tell CBS3 that not only was he a volunteer firefighter, but he was also the vice president of the fire company.

Township manager David Burman says fire service in the Bon Air section will be provided by the four other companies in the Haverford Township Bureau of Fire.

According to the township, officials received information on Aug. 12 that a volunteer with the fire company was allegedly affiliated with an extremist group. Sources tells CBS3 the group is called Proud Boys.

The township says the group’s tenet is that they are “Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world” and promoted “closed borders,” “anti-political correctness,” and “venerating the housewife.”

The volunteer allegedly admitted in an interview with the township that he attended several of the group’s gatherings and passed two of the four steps in the initiation process, including hazing. The volunteer stated he had attempted to distance himself from the group in recent months.

Burman and Deputy Police Chief Joseph Hagan met with Bon Air’s president and fire chief on Aug. 14 to discuss the township’s findings, urging the company to address it.

On Aug. 15, the fire chief told Burman the volunteer had resigned, but the fire company’s board did not accept the resignation.

The township says, on Aug. 22, the solicitor of the Bon Air Fire Company emailed the Haverford Township solicitor, stating that the fire company board met and found no basis for terminating the volunteer’s membership. The email did not include any indication that the fire company would take any action against the volunteer.

The township says since the fire company failed to take action, it has been relieved of duty indefinitely by the close of business Wednesday.

Fire service in Haverford Township will now be provided by the Brookline, Llanerch, Manoa and Oakmont Fire Companies.