PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly interested in Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. According to NFL reporter Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback, the Birds made an offer for Gordon, who is currently in a contract holdout.
Did a little digging around on the Melvin Gordon trade market. To give you an idea of where it is, only offer I came across was from Philly.
In that deal, Jordan Howard would go to LA, the teams would swap mid-round picks, and the Chargers would eat salary. LA obviously said no.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 4, 2019
The Chargers reportedly rejected the offer.
The Eagles acquired Howard from the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round draft pick in the offseason.
