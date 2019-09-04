BREAKING:Haverford Township Closes Fire Company For Not Taking Action Against Volunteer Allegedly Affiliated With Extremist Group
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly interested in Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. According to NFL reporter Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback, the Birds made an offer for Gordon, who is currently in a contract holdout.

The alleged deal would have sent Jordan Howard to Los Angeles and the teams would have swapped mid-round draft picks.

The Chargers reportedly rejected the offer.

The Eagles acquired Howard from the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round draft pick in the offseason.

