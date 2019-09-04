  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local TV, Wawa


CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – A Wawa in Chadds Ford, Delaware County is teaming up with a local middle school to roll out a limited-edition food special. The Wawa store located at 721 Naamans Creek Rd. will debut their Chicken and Waffle special with the Garnet Valley Middle School eighth grade students on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event will give the community a first-taste of the limited-edition Chicken and Waffles recipe and up to $1,000 of the proceeds will benefit Philabundance.

The Garnet Valley Middle School  students spent a half-day in the Wawa Innovation Center learning about careers in food science through the inaugural Future Food Scientist Program this past spring.

The event also kicks off Wawa’s search for the next eighth grade class to visit the Wawa Innovation Center for the Future Food Scientist Program in October.

Schools have until Sept. 15 to apply.

Click here to nominate your school.

Comments