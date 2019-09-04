CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – A Wawa in Chadds Ford, Delaware County is teaming up with a local middle school to roll out a limited-edition food special. The Wawa store located at 721 Naamans Creek Rd. will debut their Chicken and Waffle special with the Garnet Valley Middle School eighth grade students on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The event will give the community a first-taste of the limited-edition Chicken and Waffles recipe and up to $1,000 of the proceeds will benefit Philabundance.
The Garnet Valley Middle School students spent a half-day in the Wawa Innovation Center learning about careers in food science through the inaugural Future Food Scientist Program this past spring.
The event also kicks off Wawa’s search for the next eighth grade class to visit the Wawa Innovation Center for the Future Food Scientist Program in October.
Schools have until Sept. 15 to apply.
Click here to nominate your school.
