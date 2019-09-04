Comments
SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) — A woman accused of shooting her neighbor at a Chester County apartment complex for veterans and then turning the gun on herself has died. Authorities say 49-year-old Anne Konopka was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) — A woman accused of shooting her neighbor at a Chester County apartment complex for veterans and then turning the gun on herself has died. Authorities say 49-year-old Anne Konopka was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Sources within the Chester County District Attorney’s Office say just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Konopka and her male neighbor got into an argument at the Whitehall Apartments in Spring City. Konopka allegedly shot the man in the leg.
She then barricaded herself in her apartment and tried to set it on fire, before shooting herself in the head.
Sources say the man is expected to recover. His identity has not been released.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
Whitehall is a supportive housing complex for veterans and their families.
You must log in to post a comment.