Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Masterman School In Philadelphia Evacuated After Fire Scare: Officials
Fire crews were called to Julia R. Masterman School on the 1600 block of Spring Garden Street for reports of a fire around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman Shoots Neighbor, Tries To Set Apartment On Fire And Shoots Herself At Chester County Veterans Apartment Complex, DA's Office Says
Police were dispatched to the Whitehall Apartments at 3795 Schuylkill Rd. in Spring City around 6:24 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
8th Annual Diner En Blanc Held On Boathouse Row
The pop-up dinner party requires participants to wear white.
Opera Philadelphia Festival O19 Kickoff Party At XIX Lounge
Opera Philadelphia Festival O19 Kickoff Party At XIX Lounge
Weather
School Closings
Philadelphia Weather
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Midday Weather Update: Local Dorian Impact Potential
Katie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
59 minutes ago
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Latest On Major Hurricane Dorian
Katie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
Philadelphia Weather: Labor Day Weekend Forecast, Latest On Hurricane Dorian
It's looking like a seasonable start to the month September weekend across the Delaware Valley.
PECO Crews Heading To Florida To Assist With Potential Aftermath Of Hurricane Dorian
The state of Florida has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian gains strength and could reach a Category 4 when it makes landfall.
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Fall Festivals In Philadelphia Area To Keep You Busy Throughout Season
While many are not ready to let go of sunny, warm beach days, others are anticipating crisp air and the festivities that come with it.
Bucks County Farm Opens Instagram-Worthy Sunflower Field
The Hellerick’s Family Farm Sunflower Festival begins on Wednesday and is the perfect place to take your next Instagram-worthy photo.
2nd Street Festival Being Held In Northern Liberties Sunday
The 2nd Street Festival begins in Northern Liberties begins at noon.
City Of Philadelphia Announces Programs For 4th Annual Philly Free Streets
The program will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Elmwood Park Zoo Adding Siberian Tiger Exhibit Funded By J.P. Mascaro & Sons Foundation
The Elmwood Park Zoo announced J.P. Mascaro & Sons Foundation donated $2 million for the addition of a brand new Amur tiger exhibit on Thursday.
How Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries Became A Must-Have Stadium Snack
In Philly, there’s a food that’s synonymous with our sports. We aren’t talking about cheesesteaks, pretzels or water ice… we’re talking about Crabfries.
Travel
Tractor Trailer Accident Causing Traffic Delays At Philadelphia International Airport
Officials say a tractor trailer struck an overhead walkway on Departures Road at Terminal B around 1:30 p.m.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Enter To Win Tickets To Longwood Gardens!
A chance to win a family four-pack of tickets.
WATCH: Woman Sets Guinness World Record, Eating 3 Jars Of Mayo In 3 Minutes
September 3, 2019 at 1:31 pm
