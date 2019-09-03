PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Philadelphia police officer in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police say the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of Front Street and Allegheny Avenue.
According to officials, officers approached a vehicle where they saw a pedestrian in a volatile situation with people inside of the car.
The officers attempted to defuse the situation and say the man was armed with a box cutter and began approaching them.
That is when police say the officers instructed the man stop, the suspect then allegedly lunged at the officers several times.
At that time a 28-year-old officer from the 24th Police District fired his weapon, striking the man in the stomach, according to officials.
The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.