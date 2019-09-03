



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Philadelphia police officer in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police say the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of Front Street and Allegheny Avenue.

According to officials, officers approached a vehicle where they saw a pedestrian in a volatile situation with people inside of the car.

The officers attempted to defuse the situation and say the man was armed with a box cutter and began approaching them.

That is when police say the officers instructed the man stop, the suspect then allegedly lunged at the officers several times.

At that time a 28-year-old officer from the 24th Police District fired his weapon, striking the man in the stomach, according to officials.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

