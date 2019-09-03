Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hurricane Dorian has not only displaced many people, but there are lots of pets with nowhere to go as Dorian moves closer to the United States. On Tuesday, the Brandywine Valley SPCA received nearly 200 dogs and cats who were in Dorian’s path.
These pets were airlifted from shelters in the coastal areas of North and South Carolina.
Workers from the SPCA say there has been a collaborative effort between a number of national and local organizations to get the animals out of the storm’s path.
They also say more evacuated cats and dogs will be arriving Tuesday night.
