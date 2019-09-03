Comments
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a motorcyclist has died from injuries he suffered when he and another rider collided with a pickup truck in Middle Township. The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say 22-year-old Christopher Green and 18-year-old Evan Harris, both of Whitesboro, were northbound on Route 9 when a 46-year-old North Cape May man driving the pickup pulled out of Bayview Road to make a left turn.
Green was killed in the crash, while Harris suffered undisclosed injuries. The pickup driver apparently wasn’t hurt, but his name has not been released.
It’s not clear whether any charges will be filed in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.