PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on a plain-clothes police officer in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Tuesday evening. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Salford Street.
Police say the suspect was covering his face when he fired approximately 10 shots at police for an unknown reason. No officers were injured, according to police.
“We believe that this shooter intentionally planned on firing these shots at this officer, due to the fact that the police officer that was fired upon said that the shooter had a hooded sweatshirt pulled very tightly around his face,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The suspect then fled on foot. Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6-foot-1, who was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
Police searched the area with negative results. An investigation continues.
The incident comes nearly three weeks after six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a shooting and standoff in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.