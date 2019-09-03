BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials charged a former Catholic priest with sexually assaulting two altar boys during his tenure at a Bucks County church. Seventy-four-year-old Francis “Frank” Trauger, of Brooklyn, New York was arraigned on multiple counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault on Tuesday morning.
The assaults allegedly happened in the mid-1990s and early 2000s when the victims were around 12 years old.
An affidavit says the victims were assaulted during the robing process before mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown.
Trauger was a priest at the church from 1993 to 2003.
He was released on unsecure bail set at $250,000.
