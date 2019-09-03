  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Matt Petrillo
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials charged a former Catholic priest with sexually assaulting two altar boys during his tenure at a Bucks County church. Seventy-four-year-old Francis “Frank” Trauger, of Brooklyn, New York was arraigned on multiple counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault on Tuesday morning.

The assaults allegedly happened in the mid-1990s and early 2000s when the victims were around 12 years old.

An affidavit says the victims were assaulted during the robing process before mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown.

Trauger was a priest at the church from 1993 to 2003.

He was released on unsecure bail set at $250,000.

Comments