DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Delaware County police officers and first responders are collecting donations for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. This is in preparation for their deployment to southern states to offer aid.
Through Thursday, Sept. 5th, the first responders will be collecting water, Gatorade, granola bars, and peanut butter crackers.
Anyone looking to donate can drop off supplies at the Folcroft Police Department, located at 1555 N. Elmwood Avenue — or at the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office located at 201 W. Front Street in Media.
