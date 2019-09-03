



SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Chester County are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex for veterans. They say a woman shot a man and then turned the gun on herself.

Things are getting back to normal for the folks who live at the Whitehall Apartments in Spring City. Residents were evacuated Tuesday morning while police conducted their investigation.

Sources within the Chester County District Attorney’s Office say just after 6:30 a.m., a man and a woman got into an argument.

The woman then shot the man in the leg, before he ran into the parking lot. The DA’s Office says the woman went back to her room and tried to set it on fire. They say she then shot herself in the head.

Sources say the man is expected to recover, but the woman is not expected to recover. The DA’s Office is not releasing either person’s identity.

Chopper3 was over the scene Tuesday morning.

Officials say surveillance cameras at Whitehall Apartments captured the entire incident on tape.

Whitehall is a supportive housing complex for veterans and their families.

The DA’s Office says a handgun was recovered at the scene. Eyewitness News asked a spokesperson if their is a policy regarding guns on the property, but we have not heard from management yet.