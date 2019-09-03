Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police and SWAT officers are investigating after a gunman opened fire on police officers in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Wednesday evening. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Salford Street.
Police say the suspect was covering his face when he fired multiple rounds at police for an unknown reason.
The suspect then fled on foot, as police continue to search for the alleged shooter.
The incident comes nearly three weeks after six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a shooting and standoff in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section.
