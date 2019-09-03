Comments
SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) – At least two people were injured following a shooting at a veterans apartment complex in Chester County, Tuesday morning. Police were dispatched to the Whitehall Apartments at 3795 Schuylkill Rd. in Spring City around 6:24 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
There’s no word on the victims’ conditions.
Chopper 3 is over the scene where several police officers could be seen canvassing the area. The apartment complex was evacuated as police investigate.
No arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Whitehall Apartments is a newly constructed veterans apartment community, according to its Facebook page. The Whitehall has 48 modern affordable housing units for veterans.
