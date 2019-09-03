  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington Del.

WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot in New Castle County, Delaware, according to police. The shooting happened along the 400 block of E. 35th Street in Wilmington just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Wilmington police at 302-576-3653.

