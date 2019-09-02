Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman has been rushed to the hospital after police say they found her suffering from a gunshot wound inside of an apartment in the Francisville section of Philadelphia. Police say they reported to the 800 block of N. 20th Street around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived they found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was placed in stable but critical condition, according to police.
So far, no arrests have been made.
