PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A show of solidarity highlighted Philadelphia’s annual Labor Day parade. Union members from around the region marched in the parade around South Philadelphia on Monday morning.
It started raining Monday, but the clouds cleared and there’s now a cool breeze by the water. It came just in time for a Labor Day celebration.
Hundreds of people — if not more — marched down Columbus Boulevard.
Supporters than gathered at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall in South Philadelphia for the parade in a march of solidarity by union leaders.
Mayor Jim Kenney was also in attendance.
The mayor has often spoken about the importance of unions in his life, mentioning his parents were union members.
The parade ended at Penn’s Landing, where workers enjoyed a rally of sorts featuring food, drinks, music and other types of fun.
CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.
