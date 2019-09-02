PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A show of solidarity as members of local unions marched in the annual Labor Day Parade in South Philadelphia. Three decades of Labor Unions come together to show support on their holiday.

Hundreds of people marched down Columbus Boulevard on Monday morning.

Organizers say two-thirds of local union chapters were present at the annual parade.

“Fantastic turnout, we had a little bit of rain. It didn’t slow anything down,” Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO President Patrick Eiding said.

Eiding is the president of Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO.

The council is comprised of more than 100 local labor unions representing close to 200,000 workers.

“This is the big day because it’s Labor Day and it’s not just people who are fortunate enough to have collective bargaining.. It’s for all people,” Eiding said.

As many marched, attention was also on IBEW Local 98 Union boss John Dougherty.

Earlier this year, he pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges including embezzlement, theft, and wire fraud.

He’s out on bond, but wasn’t out working the crowd as he’s done in years past.

Dougherty’s nephew was a marshal in this year’s parade.

“It’s a process. He feels good, strongly and we’re just going to wait and see what happens,” James Dougherty said.

The parade ended at Penn’s Landing where families enjoyed food and games.

“To see all the many different people that are unionized, it makes me feel like I’m supported,” a woman said.

A support system that runs deep, for many like Helen Christy.

“My husband was a member of the Labor Local Union 57 and he passed away last October so I’m here to represent him today,” Christy said.

Union workers tell CBS3 they’re already looking to next year and are hoping for an even bigger turnout.