PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles begin their march to Miami for Super Bowl 54 on Sunday against Washington. Many football experts think the Eagles have great talent and could contend for the Super Bowl.
So how much talent does this roster have?
Head Coach Doug Pederson says this is the most talented team he has had during his time in Philadelphia.
“From a standpoint of depth, I think the depth part of it, for sure. Obviously there is talent at a lot of positions. A lot of the same guys are back that have been with me for the last four years, but you still have to go play and still have to execute your offense, defense and special teams. But I do feel like it is the deepest roster we have had,” he told reporters.
Eagles’ fans may remember the 2011 team which signed a number of big name players such as Nnamdi Asomugha and Vince Young, but went on to finish 8-8 and missed the playoffs.
Those same fans, for obvious reasons are hoping this talented roster on paper can translate to another trip down Broad Street.
