PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he expects injured starters Fletcher Cox, Brandon Brooks, Nigel Bradham, Derek Barnett and Ronald Darby to be ready for the season opener after missing the preseason.

Cox, a four-time Pro Bowl pick and 2018 All-Pro, and Bradham, the team’s most reliable linebacker, are recovering from foot injuries suffered in a playoff loss at New Orleans. Brooks, a two-time Pro Bowl right guard, tore his right Achilles tendon in the same game against the Saints. Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick, started six games at defensive end before he had season-ending shoulder surgery. Darby started nine games at cornerback before he tore his right ACL.

The Eagles host the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The team returned to the practice field Monday for the first time since the preseason finale last Thursday.

Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t take a snap in the preseason and most starters played only two series.

The Eagles also announced on Monday that they signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension, this will keep the 25-year-old in midnight green through the 2020 season.

The #Eagles have signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension through 2020.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nLPHKyL6EZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2019

Just after signing the extension, the team tweeted that that LeBlanc was placed on Injured Reserve with a foot injury suffered in training camp.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/JviP729Bh6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2019

