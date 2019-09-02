Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a man accused of stealing a collection box from a church in the city’s Holmesburg section. Police say 37-year-old David Andrauskas was caught on camera stealing the poor box at St. Dominic’s Church at 504 Frankford Ave., just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a man accused of stealing a collection box from a church in the city’s Holmesburg section. Police say 37-year-old David Andrauskas was caught on camera stealing the poor box at St. Dominic’s Church at 504 Frankford Ave., just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Police say he tried to take money out of the poor box but after being unsuccessful, he ripped the box off the wall and placed his jacket over it before walking out.
Andrauskas was arrested on Saturday and charged with theft-unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
You must log in to post a comment.