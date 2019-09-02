  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a man accused of stealing a collection box from a church in the city’s Holmesburg section. Police say 37-year-old David Andrauskas was caught on camera stealing the poor box at St. Dominic’s Church at 504 Frankford Ave., just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. 

David Andrauskas

Police say he tried to take money out of the poor box but after being unsuccessful, he ripped the box off the wall and placed his jacket over it before walking out.

Andrauskas was arrested on Saturday and charged with theft-unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

