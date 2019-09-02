NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Norristown and Plymouth Townships in Montgomery County because of a main break, officials say. Crews are actively attempting to repair the break and restore service to customers in the area.
About 1,700 customers were impacted by the main break.
Officials are warning customers in the area not to drink any water before boiling it first. Residents should also boil water or used bottle water for making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until the advisory is lifted.
Pennsylvania American Water suffered a loss in positive water pressure Monday, which officials say could lead to disease-causing organisms entering the distribution system.
The utility company has set up tanks of potable water at two locations in Norristown: Curren Terrace Apartments and CareerLink — both on New Hope Street.
The stations will be available between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily until the advisory is lifted. Customers will have to bring their own containers.
For more information on the advisory, you can track it by clicking here.
