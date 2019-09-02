  • CBS 3On Air

By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Labor Day Weekend, Local, Local TV


OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Several people are soaking up the last few hours of the Labor Day holiday. Soft serve remains a joy, the lights continue to shine, and the pizza is still just right.

A hearty Labor Day crowd was still combing the boards in Ocean City, New Jersey as night fell.

Holiday Weekend Proposal Spotted In Ocean City

It is the unofficial end to summer and near the start of the school season and some are having a tough time letting go. But perhaps the seasonal mourning comes from the perfect weather that was enjoyed much of the holiday weekend.

“All summer we have been very fortunate, June was a little iffy but after that it was perfect,” Sondra Collier said.

The signs of a season ending are beginning but the boardwalk will remain, the waves will still roll and the Ferris wheel will wait, until next year.

Watch the video to see how some ended their Labor Day weekend.

