By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least four people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident that involved a Philadelphia police car, officials say. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Manheim Street and Wayne Avenue in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on Monday.

Video of the scene showed three vehicles were damaged in the accident.

(Credit: CBS3)

(Credit: CBS3)

(Credit: CBS3)

(Credit: CBS3)

Three of the injured people were taken to Einstein Medical Center and the fourth was transported to Temple University Hospital, according to officials.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

