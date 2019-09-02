BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a man found unconscious on the front lawn of a New Jersey home. Officers were called to the Brick Township home at 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found 28-year-old Robert Berenger, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said it appeared he had been walking east on the shoulder of the road when he was hit from behind by an eastbound work van that fled the scene.
Police said a vehicle with “significant damage” consistent with the accident was found in a residential neighborhood, and a man arrested will face charges of leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving, and failure to report an accident.
