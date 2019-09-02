  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are on the run after police say they robbed a local business owner of about $27,000. The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 700 Adams Ave. in the city’s Crescentville section on Monday.

Police say the victim was making a deposit at a safe deposit box at the bank when two suspects assaulted the victim and then took their bag of money.

An estimated $27,000 was inside the bag, according to police.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspects at this time.

No arrests have been made.

An active investigation remains ongoing.

